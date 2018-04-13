Controversial AC Milan President Li Yonghong Commits to Long-Term 'Project' in Open Letter to Fans

AC Milan president Li Yonghong has insisted he remains committed to the club amid uncertainty surrounding his future as he marked his first year anniversary with the San Siro outfit.

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi's 30-year tenure came to an end in April of last year as he handed control to Li's Chinese-led consortium for €740m.





Since then, several concerns have surfaced regarding the stability of the ownership at Rossoneri, with claims of bankruptcy and an investigation into his purchasing of the club following his €200m spending spree.

But in an open letter to Milan's supporters, which was posted on the Serie A giants' official website, Li insisted his future consists solely of taking the once European superpower back to its former heights.

"I'm very excited to say that today we are celebrating our first-year anniversary with the club", the letter read. "I'd like to take this opportunity to stress once again we are fully committed in this project for AC Milan's growth.

"Of course, we still have a long way to go to achieve our goal, which is to bring the club back to where it belongs: at the top of European football.

"While we are celebrating a positive first year, we know this is only the beginning of our project to make AC Milan successful and stable, a project we shall pursue aiming for excellence, and fully respecting all the financial commitments we undertook."

However, despite Milan's somewhat disappointing league campaign, which sees them floating in sixth - eight points outside of the Champions League spots, Rino Gattuso has the opportunity to secure the first competitive silverware at the club since 2010, when his side face Juventus in the Coppa Italia final next month.