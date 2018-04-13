Danish Goalkeeper Off to Germany as Crystal Palace Branded 'Unprofessional' and 'Disrespectful'

Brondby goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow is on the brink of joining Frankfurt, after Crystal Palace were involved in a January transfer deadline drama for the Danish keeper.

A very late £3.7m offer was made for Ronnow by Crystal Palace, leaving Brondby in a very difficult position to find a replacement which in turn led the deal to break down.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

It left the Danish club furious with Palace, due to similar negotiations occurring between Ronnow and Palace in the previous summer transfer window.

Brondby manager Alexander Zorniger was fuelled with anger, and he explained: “Frederik was in the same situation last summer. The same club would have the same player on the last day of the transfer window.

“I don’t know if anyone can understand what they do, I’m not able to do. But he is still here and we’re very happy. Maybe they think it’s professional, but from my point of view it’s unprofessional. It’s disrespectful to another club.”

Frederik Ronnow (Brondby IF) 🔜 Eintracht Frankfurt. — Football Fans Stuff (@FFS_Transfer) April 13, 2018

Brondby's anger was understandable, however in the cut-throat business of the Premier League you can appreciate Crystal Palace's attempt to recruit new players.





Despite Palace looking the favourites for some time to secure the services of the 25-year-old, Frankfurt are on the verge of landing Ronnow with Ekstra Bladet reporting that the €2.5-3.5m deal will be completed very soon.

Frankfurt are looking to wrap up the deal before the World Cup, this time Brondby can hardly argue with the German club's approach. Even if they are on the brink of losing one of their key players.