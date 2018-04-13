Jack Rodwell Set to Stay at Sunderland on Absurd Wages No Matter What Division Black Cats Play in

Jack Rodwell was tipped to become a world class midfielder when he came through at Everton some 10 years ago, and he really should have.

But if he's anything now, it's obscure; and everyone would understand it if you thought he was retired. He might as well be, though, given the current state of affairs at Sunderland, who he's supposed to be playing for.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Having left the Toffees for £12m to join Manchester City in 2012, Rodwell moved to Sunderland two years later following his struggles at the Etihad. Things didn't work out at the Stadium of Light either, but he's still there and he's actually quite the burden.

The Black Cats attempted to terminate his contract this year, with January reports claiming that they'd done so. A few days later, however, it was reported that the player refused to give his permission, albeit claiming that he was ready for a new challenge.

Interesting development that Jack Rodwell will have his wages cut by 40% next season whatever league Sunderland find themselves in - but £44,000-a-week is still a sum Sunderland can ill-afford. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) April 12, 2018

(You may also be interested in: Social Roundup: Twitter Reacts As Liverpool Get Roma & Real Meet Bayern in UCL Semi Final Draw)





The club even offered a lump sum, but the midfielder refused that as well. And with one year left to run on his deal, he's still earning £73,000 every week as Sunderland's highest-paid player, despite him playing only two matches in the Championship all season.

His weekly wage will be reduced to £42,000-a-week in the summer, per the Shields Gazette, yet it's still a bit much for a third-tier side - they're very likely to be relegated this season - to pay a player who isn't actually playing.

His injury record will probably ensure that they aren't able to offload him at the end of the term either, as clubs are likely to steer clear. So they could be stuck with him on their books until the end of next season, something which is quite unfair.