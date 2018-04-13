Kenny Dalglish Claims Even Jurgen Klopp Will Have Been Surprised by Mohamed Salah This Season

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish has said that manager Jurgen Klopp will have been surprised by just how many goals Mohamed Salah has scored during his debut season for the club, with the Egyptian finding the net an incredible 39 times in all competitions so far.

Already surpassing Luis Suarez's best tally, Salah is on course to become the first Liverpool player to reach 40 goals in a single season since Ian Rush in 1986/87, over 30 years ago.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to LFCTV, Kop favourite Dalglish declared that Klopp could certainly never have predicted just quite how well Salah would take to life at Liverpool after making the signing last summer.

"He has been fantastic," the former Reds player and manager said of the 25-year-old star.

"He must have outlived his own expectations I would have thought, and certainly you would have thought Jurgen could not have anticipated 39 goals so far.

Managing just two goals in a previous stint at Chelsea, Salah's current tally for this season alone is already five more than he scored in the whole of his two seasons with former club Roma.

He is among the favourites to win the PFA Players' Player of the Year award and has even been tipped by some for Ballon d'Or success if Liverpool do the unthinkable and go on to beat Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Salah's old team, Roma, to Champions League glory.

"He's still really humble and despite the fact he's scored that many goals, he's still going out and trying to do his bit - and he does his bit on the other side of it when he doesn't have the ball. It's fantastic," Dalglish went on to say.

"It's been a brilliant bit of business and it's great to see him saying how happy he is to be here."