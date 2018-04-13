Las Vegas Lights Sign Sponsorship Deal With Marijuana Dispensary

The Lights are the first sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.

By Jenna West
April 13, 2018

The Las Vegas Lights have signed an one-of-a-kind sponsorship with a local marijuana dispensary.

The team announced its partnership with NuWu Cannabis Marketplace on Friday, making it the first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.​

The Lights signed the deal with the Paiute tribe, allowing them to promote the local Las Vegas business at the team's stadium, reports ESPN. The marketplace is located on tribal land, and it sells recreational and medicinal marijuana, according to the Los Angeles Times

"We love Las Vegas and we're not embarrassed to support any business here," Lights' owner Brett Lashbrook told ESPN. "This is the right time and the right market to do this and we're not going to hide. We think this will be part of the destigmatization of this substance and business. This isn't some shady guys walking around with hoods over their heads. This shop is closer to an Apple store."

The Lights are part of the United Soccer League, a Division II soccer league with over 30 teams in Canada and the United States. The Lights' inaugural season started in March.

