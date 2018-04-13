The Las Vegas Lights have signed an one-of-a-kind sponsorship with a local marijuana dispensary.

The team announced its partnership with NuWu Cannabis Marketplace on Friday, making it the first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.​

We were going to wait till 4:20 pm, but we were just too excited 😏



We are proud to announce our partnership with @NuwuCannabis!

The first professional sports team in the U.S. to partner with a marijuana dispensary.



ONLY. IN. VEGAS. pic.twitter.com/ItGhT7a4vn — Las Vegas Lights FC (@lvlightsfc) April 13, 2018

The Lights signed the deal with the Paiute tribe, allowing them to promote the local Las Vegas business at the team's stadium, reports ESPN. The marketplace is located on tribal land, and it sells recreational and medicinal marijuana, according to the Los Angeles Times.

"We love Las Vegas and we're not embarrassed to support any business here," Lights' owner Brett Lashbrook told ESPN. "This is the right time and the right market to do this and we're not going to hide. We think this will be part of the destigmatization of this substance and business. This isn't some shady guys walking around with hoods over their heads. This shop is closer to an Apple store."

The Lights are part of the United Soccer League, a Division II soccer league with over 30 teams in Canada and the United States. The Lights' inaugural season started in March.