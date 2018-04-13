Liverpool Linked With Summer Move for Juve Star Amid Roberto Firmino Exit Rumours

Liverpool are the latest club to be linked with a move for Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentine is facing an uncertain future at Juventus, and it has been suggested by El Gol Digital that the 24-year-old could make a move to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The Reds could sign Dybala with a huge chunk of the money they received from Barcelona for the services of Philippe Coutinho back in January. Liverpool fans were aggrieved that the Brazilian was not replaced, with Virgin van Dijk the only arrival at Anfield over the winter.

However, they may struggle to bring Dybala in this summer as they face strong competition from rivals Manchester United to secure the Juventus man's signature.

The Spanish outlet claim the move could open the door for Roberto Firmino to move to Atlético Madrid this summer, as manager Diego Simeone looks to overhaul his squad and mount a La Liga title challenge.

The Brazilian forward is on great form this season, with 24 goals in 44 games for Liverpool. However, manager Jürgen Klopp is not likely to let such a key member of his squad leave for European rivals in the summer.

Plenty of movement is expected in and out of Atlético Madrid before the start of next season, with Antoine Griezmann reportedly close on a move to rivals Barcelona.

Griezmann has recently stated that he will make a decision on his future before the start of the World Cup in Russia this summer, however he gave no indication of what that decision could be.