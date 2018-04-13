Mo Salah Reaches Out to AS Roma After Being Drawn Against Former Club in Champions League

Mohamed Salah and AS Roma are set for a reunion, but not the type I Giallorossi fans would prefer, as their side have been drawn with Liverpool in the Champions League and will face off in a two-legged semi-final tie.





Ironically, Liverpool and Roma were the two teams the remaining sides were hoping to avoid, but they're going to play each other. And with Salah having played for the Italian side for two seasons, even winning their Player of the Season Award at the end of his first campaign, a reunion is now set.

After the draw on Friday, Roma reached out to the Liverpool star on Twitter.





"We’ll be opponents for 180 minutes, but whatever happens we’ll remain friends for life," they tweeted. "Looking forward to seeing you again, @22mosalah! _#ASRoma #UCL #RomaLiverpool."

We’ll be opponents for 180 minutes, but whatever happens we’ll remain friends for life. Looking forward to seeing you again, @22mosalah! 👋#ASRoma #UCL #RomaLiverpool pic.twitter.com/eo0Rm4VWW9 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 13, 2018

The Egyptian sent a quick reply, indicating he'd agreed with his old club's tweet.

100% — Mohamed Salah (@22mosalah) April 13, 2018

The two sides will play out the first leg of the tie at Anfield on April 24, and will close things out at the Stadio Olympico in Rome on May 2.





Salah, meanwhile, has since revealed that he's been in contact with his former teammates, who admitted to him that they had been keen to avoid the Reds.

"They've all said: 'We don't want to play against Liverpool,'" he said in an exclusive interview with CNN. "It would be nice to go back to Rome, it's my old club. I love the fans there and they love me too. I still talk to most of the players there. We were very close to each other and we are good friends."