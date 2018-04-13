Not Good Enough: Keown Names Arsenal Star Who Needs to Deliver In Henrikh Mkhitaryan's Absence

Former Arsenal defender turned pundit Martin Keown has called on Alex Iwobi to step up for the Gunners in the absence of Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The Armenian playmaker limped off with a ligament strain during Arsenal's first leg of their Europa League clash with Russian side CSKA Moscow, but his absence gives Iwobi a chance to make an impression upon the first team. The Armenian will

“It’s time for Alex Iwobi to deliver,” Keown wrote in the Daily Mail. "He’s scored more goals for Nigeria than Arsenal this season – two goals in 32 games is not good enough for an attacking player, even if a lot of those are from the bench.”

Iwobi impressed in the number 10 role in Arsenal's 3-2 win against Southampton on Sunday, clipping a timely pass into Danny Welbeck for the opening goal.





But Iwobi was dropped to the bench for Arsenal's midweek Europa League tie in Russia and Keown seems to be running out of patience with the Nigerian.

Keown added: "He has been in the first team for three seasons now but has not really trained on. He’s neat and tidy but is not decisive enough."

Iwobi has made 91 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since making his debut in October 2015, netting just eight times.

Wenger may afford Iwobi another chance to impress on Sunday as Arsenal travel to Newcastle, but with Mkhitaryan's injury being less severe than first thought, his chances this season may be running out.