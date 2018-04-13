PHOTO: Aaron Ramsey Reveals Extent of Gruesome Gash He Suffered Against CSKA Moscow

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey had some Gunners fans reaching for sick bags on Thursday night after taking to Instagram to share an image of the gruesome battle wound he sustained during the 2-2 draw with CSKA Moscow that put the club into the Europa League semi finals.





Ramsey was able to play the full game as Arsenal comfortably prevailed 6-3 on aggregate, even scoring the equaliser on the night in the second leg deep into stoppage time.

FT in Moscow...



But the Welsh midfielder had earlier needed to be patched up by Gunners medics after a suffering nasty gash that required as many as six staples to close up before he could get back out onto the pitch.

In-form Ramsey, who has scored seven goals in his last eight club appearances in all competitions, posted an image of the wound on his Instagram story after the game alongside the caption, "Thanks doc for getting me back out there".

Ramsey, who is now Arsenal's longest serving first team player after the January departure of Theo Walcott, had previously netted a brace in the first leg. He also scored in the Last 16 against AC Milan in the iconic setting of San Siro and bagged two assists in the return leg.

He has played only sparingly in the Premier League in recent weeks after a spell out of the side with hamstring trouble in December, and given that his gash that will need time to heal, it may be that Ramsey is now rested for this weekend's Premier League clash away at Newcastle.

Arsenal have won their last 10 Premier League fixtures in a row against Newcastle and have only been beaten by the Magpies once in any competition in the last 13 years.