Premier League Clubs Vote Against VAR Use for 2018/19 Season in Favour of Further Testing

The Premier League have confirmed that Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will not be used next season as clubs have voted for further testing.

The new technology, which is already being used in English cup matches, has been an obvious positive. Yet there are still many concerns, given the controversial nature of some of the decisions stemming from the novel inclusion.

Premier League Clubs have agreed to continue advanced testing of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) throughout Season 2018/19: https://t.co/SUbZPVCrxo pic.twitter.com/1cqxXeGP1F — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) April 13, 2018

The league reported as much on their official website on Friday.

"Premier League Clubs have today agreed to continue advanced testing of Video Assistant Referees (VAR) throughout the 2018/19 season," a statement read. "The decision came after comprehensive discussions regarding the progress made in VAR trials in English football, and key learnings from the many competitions elsewhere using it."

Top flight clubs have all agreed to have VAR undergo advanced testing until the end of the 2018/19 season in order to facilitate improvements, with communication inside the stadium and for fans following at home a major sticking point.

The Premier League will also request that the technology be used 'more extensively' in domestic cup competitions next season.