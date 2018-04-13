Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 34

The Premier League picks up again this weekend in Gameweek 34 as the 2017/18 season nears its conclusion. For several clubs this is also a double gameweek as they make up for games in hand, so points potential is increased further.

Be sure to check your teams and make any changes before the weekly deadline!

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot





David de Gea - The Spaniard has kept clean sheets in each of Manchester United's last six home games against teams in the bottom half. Enter, West Brom and Bournemouth.

Nick Pope - The Burnley stopper continues to be a smart choice. The Clarets have a very good defensive record and are facing a Leicester side fresh off a home defeat, then Chelsea.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Who's Not





Thibaut Courtois - Usually so good, he's in more than 10% of fantasy teams but has only kept one clean sheet in his last seven Premier League appearances.

Jordan Pickford - You worry that Everton, still not especially strong at the back, might suffer away in south Wales against a Swansea side fighting hard to stay in the division.

TOLGA AKMEN/GettyImages

Defenders





Who's Hot





Ben Davies - Will Manchester City be reeling from three straight defeats in all competitions? Spurs follow up Saturday's clash with a game against Brighton in a double gameweek.

Nathan Ake - Liverpool could well take their eye off the ball after a huge week in Europe. We also know that Bournemouth have done damage in the past and that Ake has a goal in him.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Who's Not





Vincent Kompany - City's captain scored in the Manchester derby last weekend, but defensively he is not the same player he used to be and could be exposed by a vibrant Spurs.

Gary Cahill - One would expect the veteran to return to the bench for Chelsea's two games, with Andreas Christensen set to return and Antonio Rudiger and Cesar Azpilicueta fit.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Midfielders





Who's Hot





Kenedy - The Brazilian has made a real difference since joining Newcastle, and even though Arsenal have won 10 straight games against the Magpies, they have been poor away.

Luka Milivojevic - This guy is on fire right now, scoring in each of his last three appearances to take his season tally up to 10. A Brighton side in patchy form could see that become 11.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Who's Not





Abdoulaye Doucoure - Just like Watford's results, the midfielder's form has really dropped off in recent weeks and he's not necessarily the must-have bargain he was a few months ago.

Eden Hazard - For whatever reason, the Belgian just isn't doing it for Chelsea at the moment. That's something to bear in mind because he's an expensive waste if he's not bringing in points.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Forwards





Who's Hot





Romelu Lukaku - The Manchester United striker will be facing his former club on Sunday, with West Brom rock bottom. And it's a double gameweek, so it's Bournemouth after that.

Charlie Austin - He had the bit between his teeth when he came off the bench to score as Southampton ran Arsenal close last week and could do more damage to Chelsea and Leicester.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Who's Not





Gabriel Jesus - He'll lead the line in Sergio Aguero's likely absence again, but the Brazilian may struggle against Tottenham, especially with City reeling from three straight defeats.

Jamie Vardy - Despite his recent form, it's worth noting that Leicester are facing a Burnley side this weekend who have conceded fewer goals than both Liverpool and Chelsea.

Don't forget that deadline!