Report Claims Dortmund Set to Rival Arsenal in Hunt for Real Madrid Star Karim Benzema

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly entered the race to try and sign Real Madrid misfit Karim Benzema, according to reports in Spain.

El Confidencial has claimed that Die Borussen have joined Premier League side Arsenal in the hunt for the striker's signature as his future continues to be speculated about in the Spanish capital.

Multiple reports throughout the season have alleged that Benzema's time at Santiago Bernabeu may be up after another underwhelming campaign with Los Blancos and, with club president Florentino Perez eyeing a new era of Galacticos signings, the veteran goalscorer could be up for the chop.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Benzema has continued to receive the backing of Real manager and French compatriot Zinedine Zidane despite a haul of just nine goals in 37 appearances.

Benzema is also believed to have the support of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Real, with the Portuguese forward, with Ronaldo putting his recent hot streak in front of goal down to the 87-times capped international's presence on the pitch.

And although he has been given something of a reprieve due to the 11 assists he has also clocked up, Benzema's future with the reigning La Liga champions could soon be sorted out if Real can get a decent fee from either Dortmund or Arsenal for his services.

Neither team is thought to have made a concrete offer for the 30-year-old yet, but Benzema's agent is said to be aware of interest from the Bundesliga club and the Gunners in his client.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is an admirer of Benzema's talents and has often been linked with moving for the ex-Lyon star, but his own future in north London could scupper plans to finally bring him to the Emirates.

Dortmund, meanwhile, will likely have Benzema as a back up option on their shortlist for if they are unable to convince Chelsea to sell loan star Michy Batshuayi for a knock down fee.

The Belgian striker has been in impressive form at Westfalenstadion since his January loan switch from Stamford Bridge but, despite wanting to make the deal permanent, Dortmund are hesitant to pay Chelsea's outlandish £50m asking price for Batshuayi.

