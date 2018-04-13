Social Roundup: Twitter Reacts As Liverpool Get Roma & Real Meet Bayern in UCL Semi Final Draw

By 90Min
April 13, 2018

After a round of arguably the most exciting quarter final ties the Champions League has ever seen, football fans around the world were awaiting the semi-final draw with bated breath. 

Liverpool are set to play Roma, while Bayern Munich will play Real Madrid.

Reds fans will be unsurprisingly buzzing with the outcome of the draw as they've arguably managed to avoid the more dangerous opposition, while Bayern Munich and Real Madrid fans will be disappointed they weren't the ones to draw Roma...

The Giallorossi's English Twitter account kicked things off in style...

Of course, Liverpool drawing Roma will see Mohamed Salah make a return to his former club, with the Egyptian having made the move from the Stadio Olimpico to Anfield in June 2017, with both the Giallarossi and Salah himself looking forward to a reunion

Naturally Liverpool fans will be relishing such a reunion, with Salah in red-hot goal scoring form, and with the Reds being the only team left in the competition yet to be beaten, Liverpool fans were naturally confident.

However, the only real worry for Liverpool would be the order in which the games were drawn, with Anfield set to host the first leg, and the second leg to be played at the Stadio Olimpico. Naturally some supporters were more calm-headed than others. 

However, in spite of fortune seemingly smiling upon Liverpool, there is speculation surrounding the legitimacy of the draw, with many fans speculating the fixtures were predetermined. 

This controversy surfaced after an image showing Roma advertising tickets for a game against Liverpool were uncovered hours before the draw actually took place.

As shown in the image, Roma are advertised to be playing against Liverpool, with the second leg taking place in Rome on the 2nd May.

Potential draw fixing aside, Liverpool vs Roma promises to be a thoroughly exciting tie, with the last game between the two sides ending in a 2-0 victory for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid were facing the prospect of a repeat of the 2016/17 quarter finals, whereby Los Blancos ran out 6-3 aggregate winners in a campaign whereby the Madrid outfit went on to lift the grand prize for the second successive year.

Naturally, after being eliminated by Real last season, Bayern weren't overly thrilled with the outcome of the draw, although the Bavarians have the potential to cause an upset after Zinedine Zidane's men narrowly survived a quarter final scare against Juventus.

After an exciting draw and Twitter's usual emphatic reaction to proceedings, it was former England striker turned pundit, Gary Lineker, who summed up the situation the best...

And, needless to say, Liverpool faced Real Madrid in the final... make what you will of that.

