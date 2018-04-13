Strangest Things: Netflix to Air Sunderland's Relegation Campaign in Summer Docu-Series

It has been an arduous journey for Sunderland supporters over the last year or so. Watching on as your beloved side, who had enjoyed a decade in the Premier League prior, claiming the scalps of top flight giants and securing a first Wembley final in a generation along the way, head to the depths of the third tier of English football for only the second time in their 139-year existence.

Two wins in 20 months at the Stadium of Light has seen a once fortress-like base on the River Wear be reduced to nothing more than a points-harvesting utopia for any who visit the old mining site, and those who continue to brave the punishment week in week out deserve nothing less than the highest of praise.

LLLDLLWLDWLDDLDLLLLDLLDLDLLDLDWLWWLDLLL



Sunderland's home league form over the last 20 months. 26 points from a possible 117. Five wins from 39 games. 34 goals scored and 70 conceded.



Worth bearing in mind the next time someone questions the club's supporters. — Chris Weatherspoon (@christoph_21) April 2, 2018

It is easy to understand why the faithful Mackems who continue to subject themselves to such misery would be happy to see the last 12 months struck from the record; however, thanks to Netflix, they will not get the opportunity.

As reported by The Sun, TV crews have been granted access for a behind-the-scenes docu-series throughout this campaign, with the headline act being Sunderland's woeful demise.

The streaming service is set to air the programme during the summer, meaning not even the scheduled break can provide solace to the 20-30,000 or so supporters who continue to pay their gate on a Saturday afternoon.

Another away player scores a penalty at the Stadium of Light... the last Sunderland keeper to save a penalty at home was Tony Norman from Chelsea's Graham Roberts on 21 March 1989. 29 years! 29 years. What a farcical club we are. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) February 24, 2018

Of course, for everyone not connected with the once proud north east football club it will be a spectacle to behold; a real sense of car-crash television, but for the hardened fans of the Stadium of Light, revisiting the catastrophe which has been this term will not be joyous.