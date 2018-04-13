West Ham Fans Rage at Former Player Following Class Showing in Europa Action This Week

By 90Min
April 13, 2018

West Ham fans were both pleased and upset to see their former player put in a class performance in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Dimitri Payet, who once graced the Premier League's pitches, helped Marseille progress to the competition's semi-finals with a goal and an assist against German side RB Leipzig in a highly-entertaining match that ended at 5-2 in favour of the Ligue 1 club.

BORIS HORVAT/GettyImages

Since moving back to the French side last January, Payet has been quite the star in France. He has scored five goals and dished out nine assists in 25 league starts this season.

His performance on the night left Hammers fans understandably disturbed, but some of them made sure to congratulate their former attacker.

Here are some of the best reactions they left on Twitter

It's hard to imagine West Ham doing as poorly as they have done this season if Payet was still around. But they've also gotten some really good players on their books now and should add a few more in the summer.

