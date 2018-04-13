West Ham Midfielder's Cousin Claims Player Is 'Struggling' at London Stadium and Should Leave

Edimilson Fernandes' cousin has claimed that the midfielder should leave West Ham and move to Turkish club Besiktas.

Manuel Fernandes, cousin to the Hammers' midfielder, now plays for Lokomotiv Moscow, having spent some time in Turkey with the aforementioned outfit.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

According to the Lokomotiv man, his relative is having a poor spell at West Ham and is suffering under David Moyes. He also suggested that the 21-year-old would be a 'real star' for Besiktas.

“Edimilson is a brilliant player," the 32-year-old told Fotomac. "He’s suffering at West Ham. He’s only 21 years old. He could be a real star for Besiktas.”

The Swiss midfielder has only made six starts for the Irons all season and hasn't scored or assisted any goals. However, he did spend four months out injured before returning as an early substitute in a 3-0 win over Southampton on the last day of March.

“It was a good return for me and a good match for the whole team and I just hope we can continue like that,” he told his club's official website. “After four months, it was a big pleasure to return in a good match like that. It was class. I was just pleased to be back on the pitch. It was a good performance from the team and I feel strong, which I am happy about.

“It was difficult to be out for so long, physically and psychologically, not playing and not training on the pitch alongside my teammates, so that’s why I was so eager to return and why it is so good to be back.”