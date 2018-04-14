Arsenal Steam Ahead of Man City in Pursuit of Barcelona's Teenage Prodigy Robert Navarro

Arsenal are reportedly vying for the signature of Barcelona wonder kid Robert Navarro, and are looking to stave off waning competition from rivals Manchester City in the race to persuade the midfielder to leave Spain.

The 16-year-old has the option of following in the footsteps of Cesc Fabragas to link up with Arsene Wenger, however he could also be tempted to forge a career under Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mail, the Manchester club had been considered favourites to land the highly-rated youngster but are said to have cooled their interest in the past week, leaving Wenger with a clear run at persuading Navarro to make the move to England.

The Gunners are capable of offering a more attractive opportunity to the youngster who would be forced to overcome a mammoth level of depth at City. While La Blaugrana have had a turbulent recent history with academy prospects, having seen the likes of Adama Traore, Alex Grimaldo and Gerard Gumbau all choose to hone their trade elsewhere.

[2/2] Robert Navarro has tempting offers from Premier League clubs, and he wants to make a decision on his future as soon as possible. — barcabstuff (@barcabstuff) April 10, 2018

Barcelona are not willing to let the 16-year-old leave without a fight however, and are said to be locked in talks surrounding his involvement in the Barcelona B side in the hopes of convincing him to remain in Spain.

However, the Spaniard turned 16 last week, which ensures he is eligible to move to a new club without a transfer fee, adding a new sense of urgency to negotiations.

Barcelona's senior side meanwhile will look to bounce back from their stunning Champions League exit at the hands of Roma on Saturday when Valencia come to Camp Nou. Arsenal return to Premier League action against Newcastle on Sunday on the back of their progression to the Europa League semi-finals.