Atalanta 0-0 Inter: Italy's Black & Blue Sides Earn Solitary Point Apiece in Stalemate Draw

Atalanta and Internazionale could not be separated at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Saturday night as they played out to a 0-0 stalemate.

The Nerazzurri had won five of their last seven games against Saturday's opposition after failing to beat them in the previous six, while La Dea were hunting their first win, having lost two on the bounce.

The home side got the first chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute - an easy one at that - when Alejandro Gomez broke free of the defence in the box to create a one-on-one situation with Inter keeper Samir Handanovic after Bryan Cristante threaded a ball through. He somehow managed to miss the target from point-blank range, however.

Ivan Perisic would force a save from Atlanta's stopper in the 30th minute after making an unopposed run on the left flank before bringing down a pass from Rafinha to create a chance for himself. His powerful shot from the left side of the box resulted in a corner as it was palmed away.

Perisic again found himself with an opportunity to put Inter ahead before halftime, but shot across the goal from an angle, just wide of the left post, following an impressive long through ball from Roberto Gagliardini that set him through.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

The teams would go into the break as they came, but with 45 minutes left to get the job done.





The second half was less entertaining than the first, but both Rafinha and Mauro Icardi would miss chances to get the Nerazzurri out in front just minutes apart.

In the end, neither team was able to pull away, but the draw still proved a positive one as Inter moved level on points with both Roma and Lazio, while Atalanta moved past Sampdoria to climb up to eighth.