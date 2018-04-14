Bold Spanish Report Claims Real Madrid Have Held Talks With Man Utd Defensive Target

Barcelona and France defender Samuel Umtiti has held talks with Real Madrid over a summer move.

That is according to Spanish source Diario Gol, who are claiming that figures at the Catalan side have been left irate over the approach.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It has been reported that the Primera Division leaders could struggle to keep hold of the defender this summer as both Real and Manchester United are interested in signing him. But they are looking to avert a transfer by means of a new contract.

The player and club are understood to be locked in negotiations regarding an extension, yet Gol report that Madrid are planning to trigger the France international's release clause, which stands at £53m.

It is likely that a new deal would see the buyout fee rise, but nothing is agreed as yet.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

Per Gol, Real lead the race to sign the defender and have already met with him to hold discourse over a summer switch. They also claim that president Josep Maria Bartomeu is furious as result, and he's also fearful of United muscling in to make things doubly difficult.

Of course, Gol are known for making outlandish claims and this may very well be one of them. One would have to be pretty brave to make a direct switch from Barca to Madrid or vice versa, and if Umtiti does make such a move, he will never hear the end of it.

Leaving for United, though, will be markedly easier; and it's something he might consider if it ever comes down to him deciding where he wants to play his football.