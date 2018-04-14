Former Gunner Believes CSKA Moscow's Aleksandr Golovin 'Has Enough Talent' to Play for Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Alexander Hleb believes that CSKA Moscow and Russia's Aleksandr Golovin "has enough talent" to play for the North London side.

The Gunners came across Golovin during their recent Europa League quarter final clash, yet despite losing the tie 6-3 on aggregate, the Russian managed to stand out in both legs.

Notably scoring a sumptuous free kick in the first leg at the Emirates Stadium, it appears that his performances against the Premier League side haven't gone unnoticed, with Hleb speaking to Sport Express (via Daily Express) to discuss the possibility of Golovin joining his former club.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Asked if he thought his displays caught the eye of Arsene Wenger, Hleb replied: "Golovin is a good player. But you probably need to ask this question to Wenger, not me. In my opinion, he has enough talent to go to Arsenal."

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks, although they may not be the only side interested in the midfielder come the end of the season. Golovin has enjoyed a fine campaign for the Moscow-based club, scoring six goals and providing five assists in all competitions so far.

Should Golovin move to the Premier League however, Hleb believes that he would need a settling in period having spent all his career in Russia, although believes he would be given that time should he join Wenger at Arsenal.

He continued, stating: "Of course, these are completely different things. But if Golovin moves to Arsenal, Wenger will give him a chance. And definitely not [just] one. Arsene is not like many coaches. He does not hide new players, but provides them with a sufficient number of opportunities.

"In my opinion, Golovin is worthy of transfer to the London club. And then everything depends on the nature of Aleksandr, on his willingness to work."