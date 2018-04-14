Liverpool Reportedly Lead Race to Sign Spanish Star With Real Madrid Trailing Behind

The race for AC Milan star Suso continues to hot up, after transfer speculation has repeatedly linked him to both Liverpool and Real Madrid this week.

And now, in news that will delight those on the Red part of Merseyside, it appears that Liverpool are currently ahead and 'on the verge of beating Real Madrid' to the signing of the Spanish midfielder.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

According to reports from Don Balon (via SportWitness), Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is 'plotting revenge'. The German is planning a 'counterattack against Real Madrid', after Suso has been named on the agenda of Madrid club president Florentino Perez.





The 24-year-old midfielder, who left Liverpool in 2015 to sign a four-year deal at I Rossoneri, previously made only 21 appearances for the Reds, after joining from Cadiz back in 2010.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

However, with a current buyout clause of €40m, Klopp is now once again interested in bringing the player back to Merseyside, after reportedly making a failed effort to sign him in the January transfer window.





The reports have also linked the move for Suso to the current speculation regarding a Mohamed Sarah move to Madrid this summer, with some believing that Jurgen Klopp is seeking to give Los Blancos 'a bloody nose' over Salah.





During this season, Suso has bagged six goals and five assists for Milan, with this fine domestic form leading to a recent international call-up to the Spanish national team squad for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.





Although, Liverpool fans shouldn't get too excited just yet, as it must be noted that Don Balon's reports should be treated with some skepticism, with further clarity over this move yet to be shown.