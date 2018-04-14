Loris Karius Admits He 'Doesn't Feel Sorry' for Rival Since Becoming Liverpool's Number 1

Liverpool's Loris Karius has admitted he "doesn't feel sorry" for Simon Mignolet after appearing to win the battle to become Jurgen Klopp's number one goalkeeper.

With the German manager appearing to be uncertain as to who would be his first choice due to a number of high profile mistakes between the pair, Karius has started in all of the Reds' games since their 2-1 win against Everton in the FA Cup at the beginning of the year.

Putting in a number of impressive displays during that time, along with the January addition of Virgil van Dijk, the former Mainz man is far from sympathetic after ousting the Belgian out the starting eleven.

As quoted by the Anfield Edition, he said: "I can't feel sorry for him [Mignolet] and I’m sure he didn’t feel sorry for me when he was playing.

"That’s just the role of a goalkeeper. Our relationship is very professional and we don’t have any problems."

As the side prepare for a Champions League semi final against AS Roma, they will face a 'keeper they have been persistently linked with in the shape of Alisson, although Karius' recent form could mean Liverpool think against signing a goalkeeper this summer.

Karius has kept 13 clean sheets in all competitions this season, with eight of them coming as Liverpool's outright first choice at the beginning of January, with the young German hoping his run as number one doesn't come to a premature end anytime soon.