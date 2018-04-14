Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored his 30th English Premier League goal on Saturday against Bournemouth, becoming the first African player to reach that tally.

It was Salah's 40th goal in all competitions. He's the first Liverpool player to achieve this since Ian Rush in the 1980s.

The goal came in the 69th minute, and Salah made it 2–0 Liverpool.

Salah scored with a looping header after getting a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Here’s the goal that secured his 30th EPL goal and 40th in all competitions. The first Liverpool player to achieve this since Ian Rush (📹:@NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/NFpL3hCvZI — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) April 14, 2018

Roberto Firmino added a goal in the 90th minute to make it 3–0.

The 25-year-old Salah's incredible performance this season has stood out, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp isn't worried the star will transfer, saying "I know that Mo feels very comfortable here."

The Reds secured the Egypt international from Roma last summer for £36.9m.

Liverpool sits in third in Premier League standings, with 70 points.