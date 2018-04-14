PHOTO: Leaked Image Shows FIFA 18 World Cup Mode Is Ready Ahead of Spring Release

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

A leaked image online has shown that EA Sports are ready to drop the highly anticipated 'World Cup mode' on FIFA 18, with a report from Goal claiming that the update will arrive in the spring.

As has been the case on more than one occasion with this year's game, an image of EA's database has been doing the rounds on social media and this latest picture shows that a "Free FIFA World Cup Pack" has already been scripted into FIFA 18.

Interest in FIFA 18 usually dies down between the release of Team of the Year and Team of the Season, but the hype around the game surprisingly high for this time of year - largely thanks to the recent Base Icon SBC's and new FUT Swap feature.

And this latest leak will only increase gamers' interest even more with EA seemingly ready to drop their latest game mode at the flick of a switch.

Many of FIFA 18's pro gamers are currently in Manchester for the second FUT Champions Cup of the year. This eSports competition sees the world's best FIFA players go head to head with each other over the course of three days.

Earlier this year the first FUT Champions Cup was lifted by Exeter-based gamer Donovan Hunt. As well as being crowned champion in Barcelona back in January, the 16-year-old walked away with a hefty prize of $22k.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)