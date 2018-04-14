PHOTO: Leaked Image Shows FIFA 18 World Cup Mode Is Ready Ahead of Spring Release

A leaked image online has shown that EA Sports are ready to drop the highly anticipated 'World Cup mode' on FIFA 18, with a report from Goal claiming that the update will arrive in the spring.

As has been the case on more than one occasion with this year's game, an image of EA's database has been doing the rounds on social media and this latest picture shows that a "Free FIFA World Cup Pack" has already been scripted into FIFA 18.

two things i want right now



rocky's new album

fifa world cup mode — jack (@tacticalzizou) April 11, 2018

Interest in FIFA 18 usually dies down between the release of Team of the Year and Team of the Season, but the hype around the game surprisingly high for this time of year - largely thanks to the recent Base Icon SBC's and new FUT Swap feature.

And this latest leak will only increase gamers' interest even more with EA seemingly ready to drop their latest game mode at the flick of a switch.

It looks like we’re finally going to be getting the FIFA 18 World Cup Mode that we’ve all been waiting for!



📷: Sport Bible pic.twitter.com/louQR0p1fG — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) April 14, 2018

Many of FIFA 18's pro gamers are currently in Manchester for the second FUT Champions Cup of the year. This eSports competition sees the world's best FIFA players go head to head with each other over the course of three days.

Earlier this year the first FUT Champions Cup was lifted by Exeter-based gamer Donovan Hunt. As well as being crowned champion in Barcelona back in January, the 16-year-old walked away with a hefty prize of $22k.