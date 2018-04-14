Roma Share Dubbed Twitter Video Mocking Harry Kane in Latest Joke at England Striker's Expense

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Harry Kane's successful appeal to have Spurs' second goal against Stoke awarded to him has drawn much amusement and derision from the Twitter community, and Italian club Roma are the latest to jump on the bandwagon.

The club's English-language Twitter feed shared a video in which a Roma goal is dubbed over with commentary on a Kane goal, and the goalscorer's face is replaced with Kane's.

Many people have accused Kane of valuing his own goalscoring record above his respect for his teammates. The goal was initially given to Christian Eriksen, but Kane was awarded the goal after insisting that he had got the faintest of touches.

“I swear on my daughter’s life that I touched the ball, but there’s nothing I can do," Kane was quoted as saying.

Others who have taken to Twitter to poke fun at Kane include former England striker and all-time Premier League leading goalscorer Alan Shearer, who jokingly claimed that he had been robbed of nine goals during his own career.

Liverpool's Mo Salah, who is currently 4 goals ahead of Kane in the race for the golden boot, also commented on the decision on Twitter. Kane has won the golden boot in each of the last two seasons but now faces a serious challenge from Salah, who has enjoyed a dream debut season for Liverpool.

The mockers-in-chief will meet in the semi finals of this season's Champions League after Salah's Liverpool were drawn against his former team Roma in Friday's draw.

Roma produced a stunning comeback to reach the last four, overturning a 4-1 first leg deficit to win 3-0 against Barcelona and progress on away goals.

