Wolverhampton Wanderers Officially Promoted to Premier League After Brentford Strike Late at Fulham

Wolverhamptons Wanderers have been promoted to the Premier League after Brentford struck late to draw at Fulham on Saturday.

Wolves, leaders of the Championship for much of the season, are nine points clear of second Cardiff and 10 above third Fulham, who were on course for another victory after Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 70th minute.





However, Neal Maupay's 93rd minute equaliser means Wolves will definitely be playing in the Premier League next season after securing an automatic promotion spot with four games to spare after a six-year absence.

Nuno Espirito's side can celebrate the promotion and all but secure the title on Sunday with a win against Birmingham, who themselves remain in a battle to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One, just two points above the drop zone.

Wolves have impressed in the Championship this season, with the likes of Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Ivan Cavaleiro, Leo Bonatini and Willy Boly all impressing.

With Wolves set to be promoted, their spot in the Championship looks likely to taken by West Brom, who remain bottom of the Premier League and face a tough trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

Cardiff and Fulham will continue to fight it out for second place in the Championship, with the Welsh side holding the advantage being one point ahead of the Londoners having played a game less.

Aston Villa secured a play-off place on Friday thanks to their win against Leeds, while Middlesbrough and Millwall currently occupy fifth and sixth spots.