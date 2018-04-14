'You Gave Me a Heart Attack': Liverpool's Official Twitter Terrifies Fans With Latest Injury Update

By 90Min
April 14, 2018

Liverpool fans were given a scare on Friday by Liverpool's official Twitter account. The Merseyside club tweeted out that there were injury updates regarding Ragnar Klavan, Nathaniel Clyne, Emre Can and their talisman Roberto Firmino.

Firmino has been influential for Liverpool this season both domestically and in Europe, contributing 14 goals in the Premier League and eight in the Champions League, making him the second top scorer in Europe's top competition behind Cristiano Ronaldo. 

His ability to come deep for the ball and drag centre backs out of position opens up the space behind him in which Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane thrive. Liverpool become a completely different proposition with him off the field, so the tweet was met with some worried reactions.

Fortunately for Liverpool fans Firmino is expected to be fit for their clash with Bournemouth at Anfield and the injury scare was simply some minor discomfort he had experienced earlier in the week. Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Klopp said "Bobby had a little [issue] with his neck but should be OK, I think."

The injury news is not as good where Ragnar Klavan and Nathaniel Clyne are concerned however, with the Estonian missing out this weekend due to a muscle problem and Clyne also unable to feature after feeling an injury in training the morning after the Manchester City clash.

Liverpool will be looking to keep their squad as well rested and fit as possible as they enter the most crucial part of their season, with a Champions League semi final tie against Roma to play and five Premier League games still to go to consolidate their place in the top four.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)