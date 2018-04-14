'You Gave Me a Heart Attack': Liverpool's Official Twitter Terrifies Fans With Latest Injury Update

Liverpool fans were given a scare on Friday by Liverpool's official Twitter account. The Merseyside club tweeted out that there were injury updates regarding Ragnar Klavan, Nathaniel Clyne, Emre Can and their talisman Roberto Firmino.

Firmino has been influential for Liverpool this season both domestically and in Europe, contributing 14 goals in the Premier League and eight in the Champions League, making him the second top scorer in Europe's top competition behind Cristiano Ronaldo.

His ability to come deep for the ball and drag centre backs out of position opens up the space behind him in which Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane thrive. Liverpool become a completely different proposition with him off the field, so the tweet was met with some worried reactions.

FIRMINO WHAT — Samue (@VintageSalah) April 13, 2018

You gave me a heart attack I thought something happened to Bobby — Emmanuel Truth (@ema_truth) April 13, 2018

Firmino had discomfort in his neck 😂 pic.twitter.com/8IMAm33dse — Liverpool Red (@lfcredynwa) April 13, 2018

Fortunately for Liverpool fans Firmino is expected to be fit for their clash with Bournemouth at Anfield and the injury scare was simply some minor discomfort he had experienced earlier in the week. Speaking to LiverpoolFC.com, Klopp said "Bobby had a little [issue] with his neck but should be OK, I think."

The injury news is not as good where Ragnar Klavan and Nathaniel Clyne are concerned however, with the Estonian missing out this weekend due to a muscle problem and Clyne also unable to feature after feeling an injury in training the morning after the Manchester City clash.

Liverpool will be looking to keep their squad as well rested and fit as possible as they enter the most crucial part of their season, with a Champions League semi final tie against Roma to play and five Premier League games still to go to consolidate their place in the top four.