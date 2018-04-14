Zlatan Ibrahimovic is making his presence known for the LA Galaxy.

In his team debut, he scored two goals and now in his first start, he has another one to add to his tally.

Ibrahimovic opened the scoring in Chicago on Saturday to put the Galaxy on the board just before halftime.

He got the cross from Ashley Cole to score with his head.

The 36-year-old Swedish-born striker was signed in March by the LA Galaxy.

Since his debut at the end of the month, fans have caught the Ibrahimovic fever. The game in Chicago was sold out with the team even bringing in extra bleachers and offering standing room tickets, according to ABC 7 Chicago.