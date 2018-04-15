Arsenal Emerge as Potential Suitors for Out-of-Favour United Forward Anthony Martial

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is open to the prospect of swapping Old Trafford for the Emirates, with the French international tipped to leave in the summer.


Since the signing of former Arsenal favourite Alexis Sanchez back in January, Martial has found regular first-team football hard to come by, and it has now emerged that Arsenal could be potential suitors for the 22-year-old.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Despite interest from European giants Juventus and Paris Sairnt-Germain, French news outlet Le 10 Sport have revealed that Martial would favour a stay in the Premier League.

However, Arsenal could be in a fight to secure Martial’s signature, with the former Monaco star - who has scored 36 goals in 131 games at Old Trafford - attracting interest from local rivals Tottenham and Chelsea.

Elsewhere, Arsene Wenger has backed in-form Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck to secure a spot in England’s World Cup squad.


With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cup-tied and Alexandre Lacazette only just returning from injury, Welbeck has had to step up to the plate in the Europa League, with the 27-year-old bagging vital goals against Milan and CSKA Moscow respectively on the Gunners’ road to the semi-finals.

Additionally, Welbeck scored a brace in Arsenal’s last Premier League outing against Southampton and will be full of confidence going into their game with Newcastle on Sunday afternoon.

