Arsène Wenger Backs Danny Welbeck for Late Place in England's World Cup Squad

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Danny Welbeck should secure his place in the England World Cup squad after his recent upturn in form.

Welbeck has scored five goals in his last seven matches, and due to the injury suffered by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the 27-year-old has featured in the Gunners side more frequently in recent weeks. He's also featured in the Europa League a lot due to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being cup-tied in the competition.

Oleg Nikishin/GettyImages

Gareth Southgate recalled Welbeck last month for England's friendly against the Netherlands, but he has not started for the Three Lions in over two years.

Quoted by the Mail speaking about his recent form, Arsene Wenger insisted: "That reminded him that he is not completely forgotten. At the moment everybody is talking about Harry Kane and rightly so but there is room for Danny."

The former Manchester United striker has scored ten goals in all competitions this season with five of them coming in the league. This has been Welbeck's most prolific season for the Gunners, and he will be hoping his recent form will impress Southgate as the England manager looks to pick his World Cup squad.

Welbeck has scored fifteen goals for England, with the most notable coming against Sweden in the 3-2 win in Euro 2012. The striker's last goal for England came against Malta as England ran out 4-0 winners back in September.