Bayern CEO Confirms Thomas Tuchel Turned Down Manager's Job & Hints Kovac Was Third Choice

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Bayern Munich chief Uli Hoeness has revealed that recently appointed manager Niko Kovac was in fact the club's third choice, after being turned down by former Borussia Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 46-year-old, currently in charge of Eintracht Frankfurt, was earlier this week confirmed as the successor to Jupp Heynckes at the Allianz Arena.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

However, Kovac was not Munich's preferred option and only became a candidate for the post following an unsuccessful attempt to persuade Heynckes to stay on in the role and a similarly unsuccessful attempt to lure Tuchel to the Bavarian club.

Hoeness, following Bayern's 5-1 dismantling of Borussia Monchengladbach, spoke of the manager hunt, via FourFourTwo"It was portrayed as having a desperate search. We tried for a very, very long time to persuade Jupp [to stay on]. 

"When we realised in a final, final conversation that he was not doing it, we were talking to the coach who was free, Thomas Tuchel."

FBL-GER-CUP-FRANKFURT-DORTMUND

Tuchel had originally emerged as one of the favourites to replace Heynckes at Bayern - who took temporary charge of the club after Carlo Ancelotti's dismissal back in October 2017.

Hoeness went on to confirm that Tuchel had already decided on his next move, a move that according to The Guardian will see the German take charge of Paris Saint-Germain next season.

Hoeness added: "He told us that he had already decided. That was a shame, but not a shock for us. He also had no contract offer, but it was the offer of a mutual conversation with us both, with Hasan he had met before.

"Then a few days later we met again internally and decided that our preferred candidate is now Niko Kovac. And that's how it happened."

