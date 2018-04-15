Claude Puel Insists Leicester Deserved More From Burnley Defeat as European Place Slips Away

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Claude Puel has insisted that Leicester deserved to get something from their game against Burnley on Saturday afternoon, going down 2-1 at Turf Moor. 

A slow start saw the Foxes concede two goals within the first nine minutes before Jamie Vardy scored to give them hope, but Puel's side couldn't complete the comeback; leaving a nine-point gap between the two sides.

The Frenchman said of his team's performance: "We made things easy for the opposition today. Since the beginning, with two goals conceded. It was harsh because after we dominated the game, like the first-half we had a lot of chances in front of their goal with no success to score."

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

He continued: "In the second-half, we continued with a good tempo in the play, and a lot of chances also. I think we deserved another result today. Except for the first seven or eight minutes, it was a good game with a good tempo, quality and attitude by the squad and substitutes."

The result leaves Burnley looking nailed on for seventh position in the Premier League and a shot at European football, with Puel adding: "Congratulations to Burnley and their manager. They deserve things after their consistency this season. With good solidity and improvement."

Leicester have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to fall beyond touching distance of the Clarets, with players now facing a challenge to stay motivated with nothing left to play for in the last few weeks of the campaign. 

