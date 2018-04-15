David Wagner Heaps Praise on Players as Huddersfield Take Giant Step Towards Safety

David Wagner has spoken of the strength of his squad's emotion after Huddersfield took all three points in a cagey match against Watford.

Speaking to reporters post game (via the Huddersfield Daily Examiner), Wagner said: "It’s all about the players. Football is a very emotional game and this was one of the biggest wins in the club’s recent history."

He also spoke of the importance of the squad as a collective rather than the quality of individuals, adding: "We all together showed emotion. Maybe we don’t have the best individuals, but we are for sure one of the best celebrators."

Huddersfield have outperformed expectations this season, with most football fans and media figures believing they'd go right back down to the Championship, but Saturday's victory lifts them to 14th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Wagner was keen to point out the importance of the victory, both in terms of this season and historical significance, saying: "It was of course a very emotional moment for everyone who supports Huddersfield. This could be one of the biggest moments in the recent history of this football club."

They may not have had a shot on target until the 90th minute, but Huddersfield fans won't care one bit as Premier League survival looks ever more realistic.