David Wagner Heaps Praise on Players as Huddersfield Take Giant Step Towards Safety

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

David Wagner has spoken of the strength of his squad's emotion after Huddersfield took all three points in a cagey match against Watford.

Speaking to reporters post game (via the Huddersfield Daily Examiner), Wagner said: "It’s all about the players. Football is a very emotional game and this was one of the biggest wins in the club’s recent history."

He also spoke of the importance of the squad as a collective rather than the quality of individuals, adding: "We all together showed emotion. Maybe we don’t have the best individuals, but we are for sure one of the best celebrators." 

Huddersfield have outperformed expectations this season, with most football fans and media figures believing they'd go right back down to the Championship, but Saturday's victory lifts them to 14th, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Wagner was keen to point out the importance of the victory, both in terms of this season and historical significance, saying: "It was of course a very emotional moment for everyone who supports Huddersfield. This could be one of the biggest moments in the recent history of this football club."

They may not have had a shot on target until the 90th minute, but Huddersfield fans won't care one bit as Premier League survival looks ever more realistic.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)