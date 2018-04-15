D.C. United Eye Former Man Utd Ace Carlos Tevez as MLS Club Plot Big Signing to Celebrate New Era

MLS side D.C. United are believed to be hot on the trail of former Manchester United star Carlos Tevez, as they pursue a number of possible marquee signings to mark their move to the new 20k-seater Audi Field stadium.

As reported by the Washington Post, the ambitious franchise will officially open the doors to their lavish new stadium in July, and want a glamorous new signing to celebrate the occasion. Tevez is currently playing for his boyhood club Boca Juniors in Argentina, but could well be lured up north to MLS should a suitably lucrative come his way.

NELSON ALMEIDA/GettyImages

The Black-and-Red are also believed to be interested in West Ham United's Javier Hernandez, who has struggled for first team football since returning to the Premier League this season. With Zlatan Ibrahimović becoming an instant hit in the Western Conference with LA Galaxy, D.C. will be eager to sign their own marksman to help them surge up the Eastern Conference.

Tevez seems a more likely option for D.C. United, as the 34-year-old is moving towards the end of his career, while 29-year-old Hernandez will be confident of still being able to deliver at a high level for another few seasons. The MLS side may also look to Nice's Mario Balotelli, as the charismatic Italian striker looks for a move away from Ligue 1.

Meanwhile, West Ham are believed to be plotting a move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater, as the Englishman has become increasingly unsettled at the club since joining from Leicester City for £35m last summer. The former Man Utd youth player has struggled for first team football this season, and could well look to move on to reignite his career.