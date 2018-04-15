Dortmund Forward in Danger of Missing World Cup After Suffering Reported Fractured Ankle at Schalke

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi could be in danger of missing the World Cup, after suffering a reported fractured ankle during Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 defeat at Schalke on Sunday.

Yevhen Konoplyanka and Naldo put the hosts 2-0 in front before Batshuayi went down in pain following a tackle from former Tottenham midfielder Benjamin Stambouli in injury time, ending what has been a horrible weekend for Dortmund fans.

Sport Bild are reporting that the Chelsea loanee left the Schalke Arena on crutches, and early signs suggest that the player may have fractured his ankle.

"We hope that it is not so bad," said coach Peter Stöger in the post-match press conference. "But we have to wait for the exact investigation."

Batshuayi has scored seven goals for Borussia Dortmund in the league since his loan move from Chelsea in January. His injury is a major setback for the German side's hopes of Champions League qualification, who currently sit in fourth spot in the Bundesliga, level on 51 points with third-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Batshuayi will be hopeful the news isn't as bad as expected though, as it may spell disaster for the 24-year-old's dreams of going to Russia for the World Cup.





The injury may even spell an end to any possible move away from Chelsea in the summer, after the striker has failed to hit form for the London club.