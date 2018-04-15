Javi Gracia Bemoans 'Cruel' Game as Late Huddersfield Strike Denies Watford a Deserved Draw

Watford boss Javi Gracia was left to rue what could have been on Saturday afternoon, as Watford were beaten 1-0 by Huddersfield thanks to a late Tom Ince strike.

The result means that Watford have not won a Premier League game since 3rd March, a 1-0 win over West Brom at Vicarage Road.

Speaking to reporters post game (via the Hertfordshire Mercury), the Spaniard admitted: "I feel the players have a lot of concentration and desire. At this moment the game is being cruel with us. I think today has been an equal game. I don’t know if it’s unfair but it’s very cruel."

Whilst Gracia took some positives from today's game, such as the return of Craig Cathcart, his team were largely toothless, creating few chances in a cagey game.





Gracia, however, remained determined to end the season on the right note, adding: "We try to win the next game. I speak the same all the time but I think it is the best attitude for us because we can see the last games we have not been able to get them. Sometimes fair, sometimes unfair."

Watford will be hoping to get back to winning ways next week as they welcome Crystal Palace to Vicarage Road.