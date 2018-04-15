Jupp Heynckes Praises Incoming Bayern Manager Niko Kovac After Gladbach Rout

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes acknowledged that his side took some time before finding their feet against Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday, but has praised the players for their positive response to going a goal behind.

An early strike from Josip Drmić threatened a potential shock at the Allianz Arena, but Sandro Wagner turned the game on its head with a late first half brace.

Goals from Thiago Alcântara, David Alaba and Robert Lewandowski then helped guide Bayern to a comfortable 5-1 victory over Dieter Hecking's side and Heynckes was full of praise for the Bundesliga champions.

"We needed 20 minutes to find our way into the game today," Heynckes told the club's official website. "We took control step by step and quickly equalised and took the lead. It was a commanding display with wonderful passing combinations, especially after the break. It's positive that even the players who don't play so often are highly motivated and play well."

93.9 - A passing accuracy of 93.9% by @FCBayernEN sets a new #Bundesliga record since the start of detailed collection in 2004-05. Exact. #FCBBMG — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) April 14, 2018

Bayern Munich recently confirmed that Eintracht Frankfurt's manager Niko Kovač would be taking over from Heynckes at the end of the season, a decision which has received the backing from the Bavarians' veteran manager.

"I have already said that Niko Kovač works with a lot of different types of players and nationalities at Frankfurt," Heynckes said. "He does it excellently, so for sure he is predestined to become coach of Bayern Munich.

"He has made a very good and positive impression on me. Above all, he is very diligent. That is not always the case. He is innovative. He is a coach who loves football and who maintains good communication with his players. I think Bayern Munich made a good choice."