Jurgen Klopp Hails 'Crazy' Goalscoring Exploits Following 3-0 Win Against Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp described his sides goalscoring exploits this season as "crazy" following their 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Goals from the Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino confirmed the victory at Anfield, taking their tally to 121 in all competitions this season, with Klopp singling Salah out in his pursuit for the Premier League's Golden Boot.

Speaking post-match to Sky Sports, he said: "It's all about him and all about us, how we finish the season. It's completely normal that a boy in that situation wants to be top of the scoring list, the Golden Boot.

"And what a number we scored as a team in the whole season, that's crazy. That's really good but we have to carry on, there are a few games to come."

The result for the Reds extends their good run of results to five wins in their last six games, re-establishing their 10-point lead against Chelsea in fifth in the Premier League in the race for a top four finish.

In what was yet another impressive team display, there was a special moment for Salah when he scored Liverpool's second with a cute header.

The goal was the Egyptian's 30th in the league this season to extend his lead in the race for the Golden Boot, while he joined the likes of Ian Rush and Roger Hunt by managing to score 40 goals in a single season.

With the day starting well for Salah after his nomination for the PFA Player of the Year award, Klopp has rebuffed claims he could become distracted by a pursuit for individual awards.

He continued, stating: "We need his greed, we need him to want to score. He is not distracted or whatever about the golden boot; he wants to have it like he wants us to be successful. If he gets the Golden Boot it's pretty likely that we are successful, so no problem with that."