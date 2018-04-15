Kop Legend Urges Jurgen Klopp to Have 'Difficult Conversation' With Mo Salah Over Champions League

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Liverpool legend John Aldridge has called for Kop boss Jurgen Klopp to think wisely in terms of team selection ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma, suggesting to use talisman Mohamed Salah sparingly during domestic competition.

Salah has enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign at Liverpool, netting his 30th Premier League goal of the season on Saturday evening in Liverpool’s comprehensive 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

That goal see’s Salah comfortably ahead of Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot by five goals, while Liverpool are on course for a top four finish, sitting in third place, ten points ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea.

Now, Aldridge - writing in his column for Sunday World - feels it is time for Klopp to rest Salah in the league to ensure the Egyptian is fully fit for Liverpool’s semi-final against Roma; even if that means losing out on the Golden Boot. He's acknowledged that this as an unmissable opportunity to claim the Reds’ sixth European Cup.

Reported by the Independent, Aldridge wrote: "Jurgen Klopp should sit down for what would be an uncomfortable conversation with Mo Salah in the next few days, as I believe the moment has come for him to make what would be a huge sacrifice for the good of the team.

"Salah deserves to be crowned Footballer of the Year and to carry off the Premier League's Golden Boot but a bigger picture has emerged that is more important than all of that now.

"When Klopp looks to pick his team for next Saturday's game against West Brom, he needs to make the best use of his squad and ensure that his first-choice front three are fresh and raring to go for the first leg of the Roma tie at Anfield the following Tuesday.

"Liverpool then have a home game against Stoke and I would encourage Klopp to rest his front three for that one and have them ready for what will be a difficult game at the Stadio Olympico in Rome."

Liverpool will welcome Roma to Anfield on the 24th April for the first leg of the tie, while Real Madrid will travel to The Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich the day after.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)