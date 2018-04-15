Liverpool Starlet in Line for Bumper New Anfield Contract After Impressive Breakout Season

April 15, 2018

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold could be in line for an amazing year, with a bumper new contract on the cards as well as a place in Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad.

The 19-year-old has broken into the Reds' starting XI after injuries to Nathaniel Clyne and Joe Gomez, and has taken his chance firmly with both hands.

The youngster has been particularly great over the past few weeks, performing in some big games including both legs of the Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

There, Alexander-Arnold was up against the red hot Leroy Sane but more than kept the German in check both at Anfield and the Etihad.

The Mirror claim he will now be rewarded for his performances by the club by way of a much improved contract, and the paper even describe him as 'certain' to make Southgate's World Cup squad.

Alexander-Arnold - who has only represented the Three Lions at Under-21 level so far - only signed his latest contract last summer but it is thought talks will take place just one year later to secure his near future.

Big things are definitely expected of the defender, with club legend Jamie Carragher having predicted he will go on to top his appearance record of 737 games for Liverpool.

He made 12 appearances last term but this time around he has seen much more football due to the injury problems of normal first choice Clyne.

The former Southampton man has missed most of the current campaign due to a back problem, which he underwent surgery for back in November.

