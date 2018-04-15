Man Utd Boss José Mourinho Delivers Dynasty Warning to Rivals as He Talks Up Next 'Special One'

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has claimed that his assistants should keep a close watch on his son José Junior, as he believes the 18-year-old's analytical abilities will see him become a coach in the future.

In an interview with Portuguese outlet SIC, via the Sun, the former Chelsea manager claimed his son had proved useful in offering analysis on his side following recent struggles, stating:

“In a period of a few bad results, he comes up with some analysis on my team - obviously suffering because Dad wasn’t doing well. 

ADDITION-FBL-PR-ENG-FULHAM-CHELSEA

"We had lost to Watford and Manchester City, I think, and he came with the stats of the team. I showed them to my assistants and I told them, ‘Be careful as one day this boy will take one of your places’. But in fact I compare him with me at his age, where I would try to do the same sort of things for my dad - of course with different technology methods, but analysis from a kid aged 16 then.”

It is unclear whether the son of the 'Special One' will work towards a future career in coaching, but it appears that he has taken after his further in terms of his natural ability for footballing analysis. José Jr. has often been seen by his father's side throughout his childhood - following his old man from club to club as he continues to build up an impressive résumé.

In other news, a bold Spanish report has claimed that Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti has held secret talks with Real Madrid, ahead of a potential summer switch to the Bernabéu. If the sensational rumours are true, it will come as a real blow to United, who are thought to be hellbent on bringing the French international to Old Trafford this summer.

