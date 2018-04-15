Manchester City Officially Crowned Premier League Champions Following Man Utd's Defeat to West Brom

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Manchester City have been confirmed as the new Premier League champions - claiming their fifth top-flight trophy and their second since 2014 - following local rivals Manchester United's shocking home defeat to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Many expected the Etihad side to claim the prize last season after appointing Pep Guardiola, but they found themselves usurped by Antonio Conte's Chelsea, who have been rather subdued this time around and look very likely to finish outside of the top four.

This season was a very different one for City, who have been absolutely dominant for the most part, with Guardiola finally showing his worth and playing some of the best football seen in Premier League history.

If City fans had to pick who they'd like winning the title against, it would have definitely been cross-town rivals Manchester United last weekend - but to win thanks to United falling to defeat at home to the Premier League's worst club will put a wry smile on a number of faces in the city. 

A 3-1 victory over Spurs on Saturday saw the Citizens put themselves in pole position to bounce back from three defeats in 10 days in the best way possible, and United's loss sealed the deal on Sunday afternoon.

City must have been quite disappointed to watch Chelsea and Leicester City win the last three Premier League titles, but they are finally back at the summit, drowning out painful memories of their midweek Champions League exit at the hands of Liverpool. 

