West Bromwich Albion travels to Old Trafford on Sunday to face Manchester United in a Premier League match.

United enters Sunday in terrific form after a dramatic comeback win over rival Manchester City last week. The Red Devils quickly faced a 2-0 deficit but rallied after half time to score three goals (two from Paul Pogba and one from Chris Smalling) in the second half to deny City of the Premier League title.

West Brom, meanwhile, sits in last place on the Premier League table with just 21 points from 33 games. Darren Moore's side has a -26 goal differential on the season and have not won a match since January.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, April 15, 11 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV, where you can also watch all of SI TV's latest offerings. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.