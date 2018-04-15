Max Allegri Learning English in Preparation for Potential Premier League Switch

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Current Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri is taking English lessons ahead of a possible move to the Premier League this summer.

The Sun report that Allegri, whose Juventus team came so close to completing a miracle comeback against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu last week, has confirmed his desire to move on at the end of the current campaign - although this is far from the first time that stories about his attempts to learn English have reached the press. 

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

The 50-year-old Italianm who has won three consecutive Serie A titles with the Bianconeri, has recently stated that his next move would be outside of Italy - with England being the most likely destination.

Allegri - who has spent his entire managerial career in Italy - worked his way up through the Leagues with the likes of Grosseto and Sassuolo and later spent three and a half seasons with 

AC Milan before replacing current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte at Juventus.

With Conte looking increasingly likely to depart Stamford Bridge this summer, Allegri could once again find himself succeeding his fellow Italian. Since arriving at Juventus, Allegri has taken on Conte's work of turning Juve back into a major European force, reaching two of the previous three Champions League finals.

However, with both Chelsea and Arsenal set to miss out on Champions League football next term, question marks have been raised as to whether Allegri will be prepared to manage a team without a challenge at the top table of European football.

