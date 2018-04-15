How to Watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal: Game Time, TV Channel, Live Stream

How to watch Newcastle vs. Arsenal on April 15.

By Nihal Kolur
April 15, 2018

Arsenal travel to St. James' Park on Sunday to face Newcastle in a Premier League match.

Arsenal enter Sunday in sixth place on the Premier League table with 54 points from 32 matches. The Gunners are fresh off a Europa League victory over CSKA Moscow and will look to continue their excellent form. Forward Alexandre Lacazette paces the team with 10 goals in 28 matches.

Newcastle have been in terrific form as of late, winners of their last three matches including a 2-1 victory over Leicester City last week. Rafa Benítez's side sit in tenth place on the table with 38 points.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, April 15, 8:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV, where you can also watch all of SI TV's latest offeringsSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

