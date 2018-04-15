Paris Saint-Germain Regain Ligue 1 Title After Thrashing Former Champions AS Monaco on Sunday Night

Paris Saint-Germain have reclaimed the Ligue 1 after thrashing former champions AS Monaco 7-1 at the Parc des Princes.

Braces from Giovani Lo Celso and Angel Di Maria, goals from Edinson Cavani and Julian Draxler, accompanied by a Falcao own goal was enough for Unai Emery's team to win their fifth title in six seasons. This is the club's seventh Ligue 1 title, and they currently sit 17 points ahead of Monaco in second - winning the league with five games spare.

PSG will be looking to also win the Coupe de France and they are currently in the semi-final of that competition.

Emery's side have dominated Ligue 1 this season. They've got the top goalscorer in the division with Cavani scoring an impressive 25 goals, they have earned the biggest home win of the season - beating Dijon 8-0 - and have the longest winning run (nine games in a row).

Paris Saint-Germain have torn teams apart this season with their potent attack. The usual front three of Di Maria, Cavani and Neymar have left teams for dead on numerous occasions with the front three scoring a total of 55 goals in Ligue 1 this season.

However, next season they will look to cement themselves as one of Europe's elite clubs by improving on this season's disappointing Champions League campaign. Les Parisiens only made it to the round of 16, as they were dumped out of the competition with ease by Real Madrid.

We know that the club's owners aren't afraid to spend big, therefore, it's likely another summer of heavy spending is on its way with the PSG looking to dominate Europe next season.