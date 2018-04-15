Pep Guardiola Admits Delight at City's 'Awesome' Win Over Spurs After Nightmare Week

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was full of praise for his side after their convincing Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Saturday evening.

Speaking after the game, and quoted on the Manchester City website, the City manager said: "After what happened this week, to come here and play Tottenham in London, one of the best teams with one of the best managers and play the way we did...after 15 minutes, I said we will be champions."

He added: "These guys are fantastic, awesome - they are incredible."

Guardiola also reiterated his view that Manchester City were unfortunate to lose against both Manchester United and Liverpool (twice) in their last three matches, adding: "The last week was unfair - but now we have a chance and we are going to try and be champions."

City will actually be crowned Premier League champions on Sunday without kicking a ball if Manchester United lose to West Brom at Old Trafford.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

However, the City manager insisted that he wouldn't be paying any attention to the United game:

"I have three days off and tomorrow I have golf," he explained. "Golf, my son, friends - tomorrow is golf. I will be happy but I think United will win. We depend on us."

Guardiola also said that, if his side wins the Premier League, it will be one of the finest achievements of his career: "The Premier League is going to be one of the nicest and most important, definitely."

#mcfc's record hunt in full with 5 games remaining (H3: A2)



- Most goals, 103 (City: 93)

- Most points, 95 (City: 87)

- Most wins, 30 (City: 28)

- Most away wins, 15 (City: 14)

- Most PL assists, 20 (KDB: 15)

- Biggest title winning margin, 18 (City: 16)



On the verge... pic.twitter.com/Xp13mujneb — Emilio Galantini (@emilio_sport) April 14, 2018

Quoted on the Sky Sports website, he explained: "Physicality, weather conditions, amount of games - it's tough, the Premier League is so tough."

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager, who led Barca to two Champions League triumphs, also claimed that he considered the Premier League to be even more challenging than the Champions League:

"You can win the Champions League in seven games, the league is ten months," he said.

Regardless of what happens in the clash between United and West Brom, City will definitely be champions if they beat Swansea at the Etihad a week on Sunday.