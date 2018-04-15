Pep Guardiola Targets Summer Move for Bayern Star as Long-Term Replacement for David Silva

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has made Spain international Thiago Alcantara a top priority this summer, and is targeting the intelligent midfielder to offer an alternative to 32-year-old David Silva next season. 

Thiago was initially signed by Guardiola for Bayern Munich in 2013, and since then has established himself among the world's best midfielders. He is under contract at Bayern until 2021, but having only started ten league games for the German club this year, may be tempted away by a promise of more game time.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Guardiola hinted, via the Daily Mail, recently that City will need a big squad to compete with the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool again next season, adding that Silva may not be able to play every week because of his advancing years.

He said: "Next season, David (Silva) maybe will not play every game."


But Manchester City's current squad also features ageing stars Fernandinho and Yaya Toure, who are both also in their thirties. Toure's contract is set to expire in the summer, leaving a place open for a new recruit.

FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH-MOENCHENGLADBACH

Guardiola is not interested in adding more than three players to his Manchester City squad this summer, requesting quality over quantity, however. But the club will be restricted by Premier League rules that allow a maximum of 17 senior overseas players in any squad.


The Sky Blues already have 14, and Leroy Sane and Oleksandr Zinchenko are soon to pass the age barrier meaning they will be counted in next season's total. Eliaquim Mangala is also set to return from a loan spell at Everton in the summer, though it is expected that he will be sold.

Toure's exit will free up one place in the squad, but the restrictions mean City may have to look at homegrown talent. 

They are reportedly currently monitoring Wilfried Zaha, of Crystal Palace, to see if the Ivorian is capable of making the step up the Manchester City's level.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)