Questions Raised Over Gareth Bale's Future as Zinedine Zidane Leaves Out Key Quartet for Malaga Trip

By 90Min
April 15, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Gareth Bale will all miss Real Madrid's trip to Malaga on Sunday evening with the quartet left out of Zinedine Zidane's travelling contingent as they head to the Costa del Sol.

The Portugal international's exclusion has become a regular occurrence for dead rubber contests this term, as has also been the case with other regulars since Barcelona mounted an unassailable title-bound lead. 

However, as reported by Football Espana, Bale's exclusion, given his lack of minutes in LaLiga this season; with the Welshman making just 16 starts during Los Blancos 31 top-flight outings, is somewhat surprising. 

Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has been rife since the beginning of the season, with it tipped this summer will bring an end to the former Tottenham Hotspur man's stay in the Spanish capital.

(You may also like: Malaga vs Real Madrid Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More)


Although, the attacker only lasted 45 minutes during Real Madrid's dramatic Champions League showdown with Juventus in midweek and Zidane could have Athletic Club's LaLiga visit on Wednesday evening in mind. 


Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, is expected to feature from the outset for the first time since the Madrid derby last weekend, with the club captain unavailable through suspension for the Champions League. 

In truth, however, it is unlikely that the 32-year-old will be expecting anything more than a reasonably comfortable afternoon on the Spanish south coast, with Malaga currently rock bottom of the Primera Division and heading into the contest with just one win over the European superpower in their previous 35 meetings. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)