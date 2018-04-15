Questions Raised Over Gareth Bale's Future as Zinedine Zidane Leaves Out Key Quartet for Malaga Trip

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, Raphael Varane and Gareth Bale will all miss Real Madrid's trip to Malaga on Sunday evening with the quartet left out of Zinedine Zidane's travelling contingent as they head to the Costa del Sol.

The Portugal international's exclusion has become a regular occurrence for dead rubber contests this term, as has also been the case with other regulars since Barcelona mounted an unassailable title-bound lead.

However, as reported by Football Espana, Bale's exclusion, given his lack of minutes in LaLiga this season; with the Welshman making just 16 starts during Los Blancos 31 top-flight outings, is somewhat surprising.

Speculation surrounding the 28-year-old's future at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu has been rife since the beginning of the season, with it tipped this summer will bring an end to the former Tottenham Hotspur man's stay in the Spanish capital.

Although, the attacker only lasted 45 minutes during Real Madrid's dramatic Champions League showdown with Juventus in midweek and Zidane could have Athletic Club's LaLiga visit on Wednesday evening in mind.





Sergio Ramos, meanwhile, is expected to feature from the outset for the first time since the Madrid derby last weekend, with the club captain unavailable through suspension for the Champions League.

In truth, however, it is unlikely that the 32-year-old will be expecting anything more than a reasonably comfortable afternoon on the Spanish south coast, with Malaga currently rock bottom of the Primera Division and heading into the contest with just one win over the European superpower in their previous 35 meetings.