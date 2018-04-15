Sadio Mane Reveals Jurgen Klopp Implored Liverpool to Be 'Angry' Against Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp encouraged his players to be 'angry' against Bournemouth on Saturday - as revealed by winger Sadio Mane.

The Reds stormed to a 3-0 victory at Anfield following an emotional tribute to the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster on its 29th anniversary, with goals coming from Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

It was a comfortable performance from Klopp's men, who were first to every ball and dominated the possession, and opening scorer Mane has now revealed that Klopp wanted his players to show some anger in their hunt for three points.

The Senegal international said, as quoted by the Express: "Before the game, [Klopp] said we have to [show] our quality and be angry because every game is important

Sadio Mane is now the highest-scoring Senegalese player in @premierleague history with 44 goals. 👏👏👏#LIVBOU pic.twitter.com/CFiXenyx0T — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2018

"After the City game, you have to concentrate more because you usually know how it [can go]. He tried to motivate us like usually and, in the end, everybody was in the right place at the right time to win every ball.

"We played well today and created many chances, scored three goals and it was well deserved."

Mane's goal means he is now the highest scoring Senegalese player in Premier league history with 44 after overtaking Demba Ba.

The result took the club to within one point of Manchester United in second, and there will certainly be feeling now that the Anfield club will be able to finish ahead of their rivals with the team playing so well.

